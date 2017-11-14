Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is set to collaborate with Rohit Shetty for a thriller flick and the interesting part is Sridevi's daughter Jhanvi Kapoor might be his ladylove onscreen.

According to SpotboyE, Rohit is willing to cast Jhanvi in this movie. Ranveer and the star kid will look perfect on the silver screen.

Jhanvi is currently busy with her debut movie, which is the Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat. She will appear alongside Shahid Kapoor's brother, Ishaan Khattar, in the flick.

While her competitor Sara Ali Khan is set to make her debut soon with Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput, there has been no update on Jhanvi's debut flick.

It was said that Sridevi got miffed with Karan Johar, who is said to produce Jhanvi's debut film, because there has not been any official announcement yet.

Instead, Karan made two big announcements -- his next film with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt titled Brahmastra, and the another featuring Akshay Kumar titled Kesari.

This delay in the announcement of Jhanvi's debut film irked Sridevi. Jhanvi is one of the most popular star kids, and her fans have been waiting for quite a long time for her Bollywood debut.

The rumours of Jhanvi starring in Rohit Shetty's movie might cheer up the fans. We hope that Jhanvi and Ranveer appear in a movie together.

On a personal front, Jhanvi is making headlines over speculations of dating her debut movie's co-star Ishaan. Shahid's brother and Jhanvi have been spotted together at several events and on movie dates.

In fact, some reports stated that Shahid had asked his brother to stay away from Jhanvi. But the makers of Sairat's Hindi remake had asked them to make public appearances together. Well, the truth is yet to be known but the two make an adorable pair.