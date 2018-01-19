Ranveer Singh stunned all with his bulky body in Padmaavat, but the actor's transformation for his upcoming movie Gully Boy is no less surprising.

The actor shared pictures of his transformation from the making of Padmaavat to Gully Boy, and it is certainly impressive. After developing a huge muscular body for the magnum opus, Ranveer has shed a lot of weight for his next film.

He has transformed himself into a lean boy, which is in complete contrast to his look in Padmaavat. His transformation has left fans awestruck, something that is reflected in the comments on Instagram.

Being directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy features Alia Bhatt opposite Ranveer, who reportedly will be seen playing the character of a Mumbai-based rapper.

#padmaavat —> #gullyboy A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jan 19, 2018 at 12:01am PST

But before that, Ranveer will be seen as the mighty and merciless Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat, which also features Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film is one of the most-awaited flicks in recent times, but has been mired in incessant controversy.

Previously titled Padmavati, Padmaavat is now slated to be released on January 25, but strong protests from Rajput outfits against its release are still a major concern.

Although the censor board passed the film with a U/A certificate, Karni Sena members believe the film shows the character of Rani Padmini in poor light, and thus want a ban on its release.

While the Supreme Court has ordered the bans imposed by the state governments of Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan on Padmaavat release to be removed, the members of the Karni Sena have threated to burn down theatres where the movie is screened.

Only time will tell if Padmaavat will witness a smooth release or whether more chaos awaits the makers of the film.