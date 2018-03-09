Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra went LIVE on her Instagram handle on International Women's Day and to everyone's surprise, her Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Ranveer Singh joined in.

Ranveer Singh shared with PeeCee, that he asked every crew member in his team to wear a skirt on Women's Day and Priyanka was stunned. She said: "I love it. Where is your picture in a skirt? But well, we have already seen you in a skirt on the sets of Bajirao Mastani (laughs)."

Thank you @RanveerOfficial for being such a rock star and your message on #InternationalWomensDay is so important and “Intelligent” lol❤ Full discussion on my Instagram story! pic.twitter.com/pJ6Yddiorh — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 9, 2018

When Priyanka asked him what Women's Day meant to him, Ranveer said: "I was raised by women- my naani, my mummy, my sister. Whatever I am today, it is because of them. They are like lionesses. I don't know, where I'd be or what I'd be- I am what I am because of them. I think it's great that we are celebrating women today."

Ranveer also said, "Jesus Christ PC, I am on a shoot right now. I have to act and all yaar. But we really miss you a lot ya. Come back to India and do some more Hindi movies. For god sake PC."

To which Priyanka replied, "It's almost happening Ranno, it's almost happening" and Ranveer replied, "I want all the gup (gossip)"

Priyanka concluded by saying: "I ll give you all the gup when we are not talking to the whole world."

For those unaware, Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh have worked together in three films- Bajirao Mastani, Gunday, and Dil Dhadakne Do.