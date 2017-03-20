Ranveer Singh, who will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmavati, recently underwent a surgery.

Fans can take comfort as it was a minor dental surgery and nothing severe. Ranveer has apparently been advised complete rest, as he wants to be fit as early as possible before resuming the shoot for Padmavati.

"On Saturday evening, Ranveer had visited a clinic around 4 pm and left from there at 7pm. He had got a small dental surgery and wanted to cure it before he resumes the shooting for his period drama Padmavati. He will be keeping himself away from shutterbugs as the doctors have advised him complete rest for a few days," a source told India.com.

Back in 2015, the actor had undergone a shoulder injury, which he suffered after falling off a horse during a fight sequence for Bajirao Mastani. Interestingly, he tweeted live about the surgery from the operation theatre. That's not all, he also shared a picture of him smiling with wires connected to his body.

In other news, Ranveer, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor's Padmavati shoot was stalled recently after some miscreants vandalised the sets in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. A few months ago, Padmavati's shooting at Jaipur, Rajasthan, was disrupted by members of fringe groups over alleged bending of historical facts.