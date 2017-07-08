Ranveer Singh, who turned 32 on July 6, received a precious birthday gift from France. The Grevin Museum in Paris unveiled his wax statue on the special day, thereby making him the third Indian to have a wax statue at the world famous museum after Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The authorities decided to immortalise the Padmavati actor during his stay to Paris for the shoot of Befikre.

Paris' Grevin wax museum unveiled @RanveerOfficial's wax statue on his birthday yesterday ?? pic.twitter.com/x2bhSaF1Lq — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) July 7, 2017

While Ranveer was happy riding around Mumbai in his luxury car that he bought for his birthday, Twitterati had a field day trolling him for his wax statue labelling it to be Ranveer's worst birthday gift ever.

Fans of the actor say that the wax statue doesn't resemble the actor in any way. While some thought it looked more like choreographer Shiamak Davar, others opined that it is a mixture of the entire Bollywood. Ranveer's electrifying personality added to the confusion as he is seen posing soberly in the statue.

In other news, Ranveer is busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati, which also stars his girlfriend Deepika Padukone, and Shahid Kapoor. The Bajirao Mastani actor plays the role of ruler Alauddin Khilji. The actor has completely dedicated his time for the period drama and has not taken up any other project.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions to Ranveer's wax statue at the Grevin Museum, Paris.

rajendravaghela‏: "#RanveerSingh Let's find who is this guy, Ranveer singh, shaimakdaver, shushantsinh"

Filter Coffee‏ @NithyaRajagopal: "Ranveer's wax statue looks like Akshay Kumar. Ranveer's w/s looks like Rose Geller. Rose Geller looks like Akshay Kumar ? #RanveerSingh"

Palash R. Jain‏: "Ranveer looks like Shiamak Davar more than Shiamak Davar himself #RanveerSingh"

Tabasum Patel: "His good looks is not justified in this wax model it's such a. Shame!!??"