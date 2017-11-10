Ranveer Singh has come under the radar of the trollers who slammed the actor for posting a photo with a caption that read, "Losing my religion."

The Padmavati actor, who plays the role of Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming magnum opus, could've meant to post the title of American rock band R.E.M.'s 1991 hit song, however, trolls took it otherwise as if he was literally changing his religion.

Soon the army of trollers marched in to slam the actor and even called it as cheap gimmick for the promotion of his upcoming film Padmavati.

"मुस्लिम या ईसाई मै धर्मान्तरण कोई नही बात नही लालच और डर दो ही इसके कारण है । Movie promotion के लिए कोई जवानो को गाली देता है कोई हिन्दूओ को आतंकवादी कहता है आप तो एक कदम आगे है," one Twitter user wrote.

"Do not be afraid, you do not have religion, so you can not lose religion," another user wrote.

"यह कोई धमकी नहीं है एक सलाह है अपने धर्म से बढ़कर कोई अन्य नहीं है काश तुमने अपने धर्म ग्रंथ पड़े होते," another user wrote.

"Koi baat nahi ... Aisa hota hai... Jab itne sanskaar character (Khilji) me 2 saal tak ghuse rahoge toh religion kya insaniyat bhi loose karte jaoge. Koi nahi ghar wapsi hamesha ho sakti hai... Psychiatrist ne kya bola BTW," another user wrote.

"Ye to khilji ke role mein jyada hi ghus gaya yaar," another user wrote.

Ranveer also faced a similar kind of hate comments coming towards him when he bid adieu to his character of Alauddin Khilji after wrapping up Padmavati schedule.

He wrote, "And it's a wrap! Goodbye Alauddin. 1 year and a few weeks later, I bid thee farewell. May your restless soul find its peace... #Khilji."

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is reportedly seeking the help of a psychiatrist to come out of the dark world of Khilji. According to the source close to the actor, getting out of this dark, intimidating mindset wasn't easy for him.

The film has been shot for almost a year now, so sustaining the Khilji persona was very challenging. It affected his reactions and behaviour towards people. Which is why his friends advised him to get help in coming out of Khilji. He is going to a psychiatrist to get rid of the Khilji influences, the source added.

On the other hand, Padmavati is facing tough opposition for its release from some corner. However, the Supreme Court on Friday has refused a plea seeking to stay on the release of Padmavati saying that it could not intervene since the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) was yet to decide about its certification.

The movie has been subject of many controversies. Some Hindu groups and political parties, including the Congress and the BJP, claimed that the film distorted history and wrongly portrayed Padmavati, a contention Bhansali has rebuffed.

The film, which stars Shahid Kapoor as Rawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as invader Alauddin Khilji, is set for release on December 1.

(With IANS Inputs)