Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh may not have made their relationship public, but several incidents over the past few months have helped us connect the dots to suggest they are together.

Amidst strong breakup rumours over a few days, the gestures by it-couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tell a different tale altogether.

Deepika took to Instagram to appreciate Ranveer's GQ magazine cover. She said "Ufff!!" and accompanied that with a heart emoticon.

Love is in the air. Reports suggest Deepika Padukone will be throwing a party at her residence for the success of the Padmavati trailer and the Ghoomar song. Let's hope we get to see the couple together again.

The rumours of their breakup began when Ranveer Singh was not seen at Padmavati's 3D trailer launch and his cryptic tweet on Twitter got everyone worried.

He tweeted: "Also stung by a Bee 4 the 1st time earlier today. thought Id post a picture but then I was like I dont wanna make that Bee famoussss haha. In other firsts, it's also the first day of the rest of my Life. Ok, now I'm done. [sic]"

Saw #Padmavati 3D trailer last night! Holy smokes! It was jaw-dropping! Also 1st time I'm seeing myself in 3D so..! Hahaa! Pretty badass ??? — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) October 31, 2017

We are still scratching our heads as to what that meant. Nevertheless, Deepika's gesture has quashed all the breakup rumours.

Meanwhile, in a conversation with a leading newspaper, Ranveer Singh said: "I believe that one person can be another's heart and soul. I want to be the best family man possible. I want to raise children, two of them. I think I'll make a great dad."

Awww.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are teaming up for the third time in Padmavati after Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani. However, the duo are not paired romantically in Padmavati.

While Deepika plays the role of Rani Padmini of Chittor, Ranveer Singh plays the role of Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama.

Shahid Kapoor, on the other hand, plays the role of Deepika onscreen husband Maharawal Ratan Singh.