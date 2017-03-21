Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is set to show his action avatar in the Hindi remake of popular Telugu movie, Temper. The remake rights of the film, which originally starred Jr NTR, have been bought by Rohit Shetty and the recent buzz is that the actress will be the same for the Hindi version as well.

South actress, Kajal Aggarwal, has acted in the Telugu movie and will also be the leading actress opposite Ranveer in the remake, DNA reported. It is being said that she would like to reprise her role in Rohit's movie too as they have worked together earlier.

Kajal has worked with Rohit in Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham. It has been reported that the director liked her performance in Temper, and thus, would like to rope her in in the remake as well. DNA further reports that Kajal has announced about her next Hindi movie and said: "I am in talks with two leading banners."

She also spoke about the Hindi remake of Temper and said: "I would love to work with Ranveer Singh. He is an extremely talented actor. Also, I'd surely like to work with Rohit Shetty again." It would be really interesting to see a new pair in Rohit's upcoming movie.

Rohit's last film, Dilwale, failed to impress the audience, and thus there will be high expectations from his next. Temper was a huge blockbuster in the Telugu industry. Will it receive similar love and support from Bollywood? One has to wait and watch.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is busy shooting for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy opposite Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati alongside Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor.