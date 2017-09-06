Vijay Devarakonda-starrer Arjun Reddy has become one of the biggest hits at the Telugu box office in 2017. The movie, which is made with a shoestring budget, has given high profits to the distributors. Now, it is all set to be remade in other languages.

There have been reports that many filmmakers from Tamil and Kannada have shown interest in acquiring the rights. While Dhanush has reportedly sealed a deal over Kollywood rights, the talks are on for Kannada rights.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Vanga, the director of Arjun Reddy, now wants to take the movie to Bollywood. If the latest reports are to be believed, he is going direct the Hindi version as well.

It is said that Ranveer Singh has watched the movie at a special screening after hearing good reviews about the Telugu film.

Ranveer Singh is reportedly impressed by the film and has shown interest in starring in the film. However, it will be announced only after the actor signs the project on the dotted lines.

It is a coming-of-age film that has Shalini Pandey in the female lead. The movie was released on August 25 and has grossed over Rs 35 crore at worldwide box office.

The movie has won appreciation from celebrities like Baahubali creator SS Rajamouli, Rana Daggubati, Samantha and Varun Tej.

The silver lining in its success story is that the movie has cut language barriers to reach non-Telugu audience as it is also being welcomed by Tamil and Kannada cine goers.