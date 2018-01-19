The makers of Padmaavat on January 19 sent fans into a frenzy when they dropped a new dialogue promo of the upcoming magnum opus online minutes after it was leaked on social media. And Ranveer Singh once again managed to steal the show with his portrayal of the mad king Alauddin Khilji on screen.

Ranveer, who has never shied away from experimenting with his looks, has time and again proved his mettle on screen by playing varied roles showcasing his versatility. It looks like his portrayal of the menacing king will surely make a place for itself in India's cinematic history.

Watch Padmaavat new dialogue promo here:

While the actor is garnering love and praise from millions of his fans, here's a look at a few other characters he brought alive on the silver screen with his acting prowess.

Maratha warrior Peshwa Bajirao in Bajirao Mastani

After watching Bajirao Mastani, you just can't imagine any actor playing the role of the Maratha warrior Peshwa Bajirao other than Ranveer Singh. His hard work and dedication are reflected in his portrayal as he convincingly carries the royal charm and fights like a king in the war sequences.

Ram in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

In this Bhansali directed film, Ranveer Singh played the role of a flirtatious lover boy who boldly enters and flirts with the daughter of the head of a rival tribe. It was considered one of his best performances until Bajirao Mastani happened.

Bikram Bose in Gunday

Ranveer Singh as Bikram Bose, an orphan who grows up to become the most dreaded don of Kolkata in the 70s and 80s, made his way straight into the hearts of moviegoers.

He also showcased his emotional and romantic sides in the film, which was praised by critics as well as viewers.

Street rapper in Gully Boy

Ranveer, who is known for living his characters, has completely nailed his rapper avatar in the upcoming Gully Boy, and it will interesting to see how the journey of his character unfolds on the silver screen.

He has shed a lot of weight to look authentic for his part. The movie will hit the theatres later this year.

A corrupt and notorious cop in Simmba

Ranveer will also be seen as a corrupt and notorious cop — a character played by Jr NTR in his 2015 Telugu film Temper — in the remake titled Simmba, which will be directed by Rohit Shetty.