Deepika Padukone somewhat made her relationship with her rumored boyfriend Ranveer Singh official when she called him 'mine' on Instagram last week. However, she quickly deleted her comment. It was now time for Ranveer to show his affection toward Deepika.

Ranveer was asked about his relationship status with Deepika when he was at the News18 Rising India Summit in New Delhi Saturday (March 17). Though the actor tried to dodge the question, he acknowledged that Deepika has helped him become a well-rounded human being and said that he is blessed to have her in my life.

As Ranveer and Deepika have never admitted being in a relationship even as a rumor, the latter shed some light on their equation and said, "It is a relationship of mutual admiration. I rate her very highly as an actor, and she doesn't."

"She says, 'You're just a ham'," Ranveer quipped, adding that she is awesome and that there's a lot to learn from her as an artist.

Ranveer has never shied away from being vocal about his off-screen chemistry with Deepika. Be it on chat shows or candid interviews, the actor has time and again openly expressed his feelings making his ladylove go red in her cheeks.

Earlier, Deepika had also heaped praise on her Padmaavat co-star and said that she and Ranveer have that equation as an actor where we can just blindly trust each other.

Ranveer and Deepika have always made their fans drool over them with their never-ending PDA, be it on their private outings or walking hand-in-hand at Bollywood events. And as their impending marriage has become the hot topic of discussion in the tinsel town, fans have started believing that a wedding will indeed take place.

Let's wait and watch.