Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is known for his over-energetic behaviour, but this time it has ruined an expensive dress. The hunk ruined Alia Bhatt's outfit worth a whopping amount in front of a massive crowd.

Ranveer and Alia recently attended the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2017 along with Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. The Highway actress looked stunning in a pretty red dress by Gauri & Nainika. As the Bollywood divas choose these popular designers, the outfits cost a big amount.

As Alia took to the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2017 stage to talk to the audience, Ranveer suddenly appeared on stage and threw slime on Alia Bhatt. If you watch the video, the slime is not just a little bit, but almost a bucketful.

And it has obviously ruined Alia's gorgeous strapless dress worth lakhs of rupees. The video, however, shows Alia smiling when Ranveer throws slime on her.

Watch the video here; the Alia-Ranveer part comes at 0:31 seconds:

Alia and Ranveer are also coming together for a film Gully Boy. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is based on Naezy aka Naved Shaikh, a rapper from the slums of Mumbai.

While Ranveer has worked with Zoya in Dil Dhadakne Do, this is Alia's first film with the director. Meanwhile, the actress is busy with her other movies as well.

Alia will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Meghna Gulzar's Raazi with Vicky Kaushal.

On the other hand, Ranveer is in news for two reasons – Padmavat and Deepika Padukone. While his movie Padmavati (earlier titled Padmavati) has still not gotten a release date, the hunk has celebrated the New Year and girlfriend Deepika's birthday at exotic locations.

There were also buzz that the duo got engaged during this trip, as their families reportedly accompanied them. One report in SpotboyE even claimed that Ranveer's father gifted expensive stuff to the actress during this trip.

"Deepika was gifted an expensive diamond set and a Sabyasachi sari by Ranveer's family. Her happiness knew no bounds. This was indeed a special occasion for the actress," the publication had quoted a source as saying.

Well, if all these reports are true, it looks like the rumoured couple will soon make a big announcement of their love life and their future plans.