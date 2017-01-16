Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty created a buzz with their Chinese food commercial and now, the latest news is that they might collaborate for a movie. It is said that the duo will work together in the remake of Telugu movie Temper.

Puri Jagannadh's 2015 release Temper was a hit and it starred NT Rama Rao Jr and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles. According to Mid-Day, Rohit will direct the Hindi remake starring Ranveer. This is not the first time that the remake reports are doing the rounds. In the same year when Temper was released, it was reported that actor-producer Sachiin Joshi would acquire the remake rights.

On February 18, 2015, Sachiin had tweeted: "@tharungstars well I am producing the film temper won't be acting in it..I produced #temper in Telugu & planning to produce in hindi now." He claimed that a big Bollywood star would star in his Hindi remake.

However, no updates on the same were heard. If the latest buzz of Ranveer and Rohit teaming up for the remake is true, then it will be interesting to see how things shape up. Most remakes of South movies in Bollywood have failed to impress. Also, Ranveer and Rohit's last movies – Befikre and Dilwale – have flopped.

Rohit is likely to begin work on the remake later this year after wrapping up Golmaal 4. In Temper, Jr NTR plays the role of a ruthless and corrupt cop but changes after meeting a girl, played by Kajal.