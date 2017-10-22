A sequel of Akshay Kumar's Singh Is Kinng is in making but the actor will reportedly be replaced by Ranveer Singh.

It has been reported that the sequel of Singh Is Kinng will be titled Sher Singh and the makers of the movie have approached Ranveer to play the lead.

Producer Shailendra Singh told Mid-Day that he wanted to retain the original title, but Vipul A Shah, who had produced the film, refused to share the title and so, it has now been named Sher Singh.

"While we had initially wanted the title Singh Is Kinng, Vipul Shah refused to part with it. I have been asking him to return it to me for the last five years. Then, I decided to pick another name, because the name Singh Is Bliing had also been explored. So, a similar sounding title would cause confusion," the producer told the daily.

"Ranveer has all the characteristics needed to play a Sardar, just like Akshay and Ajay Devgn do. I narrated the story to him in one line about a month and a half ago and discussed his look too. He expressed interest in the project and asked me for a 10-page script, which I will send him this week," he added.

The producer further revealed that Ranveer's character in the movie will be that of an ordinary man, who does extraordinary things. Meanwhile, Ranveer is in news for his upcoming movie Padmavati.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmavati also features Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. Ranveer's wicked character of Alauddin Khilji had grabbed much attention after the trailer's release. The movie is slated for release on December 1.