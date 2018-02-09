The Rajput Karni Sena, who protested against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, had earlier threatened to chop off Deepika Padukone's nose in order to protect the pride of their not-entirely historical queen Rani Padmini of Chittor.

While Deepika was unrattled despite the chaos around her, her rumored boyfriend Ranveer Singh was filled with rage and had a very strong urge to act and speak out.

Padmaavat finally hit the theatres on January 25 and became the highest grossing movie of 2018 so far. Ranveer aka Alauddin Khilji has finally opened about how he felt when the threats were issued against his ladylove.

"I was filled with rage. There's no doubt about that. I had a very strong urge to act out, to speak out, but I was given strict instructions not to. And I had to respect that, because I was not at the forefront of this fight," Ranveer told India Today in an interview.

"It's the prerogative of the producers, of the director. If they were explicitly telling me that me saying something or doing something is going to complicate things further, I don't want to complicate their lives. I want to do my bit to make sure that this film gets made and it gets released. If this is what they are asking me to do, I have to abide by that," he added.

Ranveer also revealed how he channeled all his aggression into his dark character of Alauddin Khilji.

"I could choose to act out destructively but I chose not to. I channeled it and I put all of it into my performance. Whatever you may feel after watching this performance is born out of having felt a certain way," he said.

The movie has now earned Rs 231 crore and has already declared as a blockbuster of 2018. And Ranveer considers the success of his film as a tight slap on the fringe outfits' face.

"Eventually, these perpetrators have lost. The film has won, Mr Bhansali has won. It's a victory, the way this film is celebrated not just in our country but across the world. The kind of numbers it is posting is an indicator of widespread audience acceptance, approval and validation. I am very happy, especially for Mr Bhansali, because he has been through the most," Ranveer said.