Ranveer Singh is one of the most talented Bollywood actors and he proved it once again with his latest movie, Padmaavat. Apart from movies, the star is getting several good endorsements, but there are reports that he might lose a big endorsement to Aamir Khan.

Like every other superstar, Ranveer too has a crazy fan base, and some of them even buy the products that he endorses, which includes the mobile brand, Vivo. But Mid Day's recent report stated that he is likely to be dropped as the brand ambassador.

And the deal might go to Dangal star for his popularity in China. If this happens, then Ranveer will lose crores that goes in Vivo's sponsorship and brand promotion, including a Rs 2000 crore deal as the title sponsors of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Mid Day reported.

A few days ago, reports stated that Ranveer and Aamir will appear together for a commercial. Thus, there are possibilities that the duo might collaborate for Vivo because Ranveer has become the face of the brand and people love him in the commercial.

According to an earlier report in India.com, Aamir, and Ranveer will be seen sharing screen space in a commercial. It is reported to be an ad for a mobile phone brand.

The commercial will be aired in a series format and will be shot after Aamir wraps up Thugs of Hindostan shoot. The ad promises to be the quirkiest commercial till date. It will be interesting to see two perfectionists in one frame.

One has won hearts with his Alauddin Khilji role in Padmaavat, while Aamir has been impressing everyone with his performances for years.

Both the actors are currently busy with their respective movies. Aamir will be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif in Thugs of Hindostan. The film is set during the pre-Independence era which is going to showcase the lives of the notorious thugs who used to torture and murder travelers for their valuables.

On the other hand, Ranveer is busy with Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy that also stars Alia Bhatt. Set in Mumbai, the film tells the story of the city's street rappers, inspired by the lives of popular rap artists Naezy and Divine.