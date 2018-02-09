Fresh rumors of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's destination marriage started doing the rounds of the internet a couple of days ago. Reports suggested that the lovebirds are expected to tie the knot in a beach wedding that will be an intimate affair with just close family and friends in attendance.

And as the rumors have started making their fans restless, Ranveer has finally made a big confession about marrying ladylove Deepika Padukone aka Rani Padmavati.

"I don't know from where this is coming. These are things I think about. I try to create a life and work balance. As much as I am consumed by my work at the moment, these things (marriage) are on my mind. But nothing decisive as of now," Ranveer told India Today in an interview.

Reports also suggested that their respective families are yet to zero in on a destination, and the wedding will be followed by a reception in Mumbai for their friends in Bollywood and another reception in Deepika's hometown Bangalore for their close relatives and acquaintances.

But Ranveer is currently not in a hurry to tie the knot as he is busy with his work commitments.

"Currently I am consumed with my work. I am shooting for Gully Boy. After that, I have got a big film with Rohit Shetty and then the 1983 film on the world cup. Right now, I am consumed by these opportunities," he said.

Deepika and Ranveer have not formally admitted to their relationship, but their growing closeness and neverending PDA have always kept tongues wagging about them.

While both are currently riding high on their career graph with the success of Padmaavat, which has earned Rs 231 crore at the domestic box office so far, it is being speculated that the lovebirds will surprise their fans with an intimate wedding in the near future.