Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat turned out to be a huge success and the actors – Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor – were mind-blowing in it. The movie has been in news since the beginning due to protests against its release. Another reason that gave it a hype was Deepika's remuneration.

According to earlier reports, Deepika's fee was higher than Ranveer and Shahid. Soon it became a topic of discussion and in fact, the actress didn't deny when asked about it in several interviews.

However, the recent buzz is that Ranveer hiked his fee post the movie's success, Deccan Chronicle reported. He, in fact, charged the same amount as of Deepika got for the period drama.

Though we don't know the truth, a trade source's quote to the daily hinted to the reports to be true.

"Hikes are the order of the day when you deliver a box office hit. Ranveer will command this price now. Had this film released all over India, his asking price would have been bigger too. As for Deepika, she charged the price since she allotted lot more days for the film, as compared to a movie that otherwise takes only 60 days of shoot. Her price for other films as Rs 13 crore now after Padmaavat stands vindicated too," Deccan Chronicle quoted a trade source as saying.

Well, if we talk about the performance, then definitely Ranveer deserves a fee hike. His performance was the best and overshadowed all the other actors in the flick, including his girlfriend Deepika.

Ranveer, who is currently enjoying the success of his latest release Padmaavat, will be seen in many other interesting roles in his upcoming movies.

Talking about his current graph of work, he told IANS, "My current slate is another opportunity to showcase my versatility and in collaboration with finest filmmakers in the country. So right now I am going through a very rich creative phase and I am feeling blessed."

Ranveer is set to play the role of star cricketer Kapil Dev in 83 next. He is also prepping for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy alongside Alia Bhatt.