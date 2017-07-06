Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh turns 31 on today (July 6) and was seen celebrating his birthday with alleged girlfriend Deepika Padukone last night. The hunk is one of the most loved actors in Indian cinema today, not just because of his acting talent, but also for his energetic and eccentric personality.

The dashing actor has made a mark in Bollywood with his brilliant performances in films such as Band Baaja Baaraat, Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani. Though his last flick Befikre flopped at the box office, he was highly appreciated for his performance in it.

Ranveer is also known to surprise people with his weird and unique fashion sense. He has stolen the show with his quirky dressing style, but he knows to carry it like a pro.

Meanwhile, the actor will be seen next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati alongside Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. He is coming up in a negative role this time as he will play the role of Alauddin Khilji.

He has already won hearts with a period drama, Bajirao Mastani and now, fans are eagerly waiting to see him in Bhansali's Padmavati. Also, they are waiting for the alleged real life couple, Deepika-Ranveer, to watch them on-screen.

Though Ranveer is devoted to Deepika, but his bromance with other Bollywood actors have been the talk of the town. From Arjun Kapoor to Shah Rukh Khan, the hunk has always been up for BROMANCE.

Take a look at the photos that proves the same:

