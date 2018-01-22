Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor, who played mafia in Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial Gunday (2014), will reportedly be reuniting to tickle the funny bones of the audience in Anees Bazmee's upcoming film No Entry Mein Entry, a sequel to his 2005 hit No Entry. The movie has been in the pipeline for a very long time.

"The latest is that Ranveer will be approached to play the role of Prem, originally essayed by Salman, while Arjun will play Kishan, who was portrayed by Anil. Other actors will be finalised, once Ranveer gives his nod," a source was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

The idea of casting Ranveer and Arjun in the comedy franchise was reportedly brought into play after Salman Khan reportedly rejected to appear in the sequel.

"I am going to meet Salman very soon and discuss the sequel. If he can't do it then we will explore possibilities. We have a script ready so we will explore other actors," Boney had told PTI.

Apparently, the makers of No Entry Mein Entry had approached Akshay Kumar as well but the actor showed a 'no entry' board to them.

Producer Boney Kapoor has been toying with the idea for the sequel and now it looks like Ranveer and Arjun have been shortlisted for their respective parts. However, there has been no official confirmation so far on the casting for the project and announcement on its release date.