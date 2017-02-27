Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt recently shared a video and the duo looked extremely adorable and funny in it. Ranveer and Alia will be seen sharing space in Zoya Akhtar's upcoming movie, Gully Boy.

Hence, Alia's co-star Ranveer joined the actress in promoting her next movie, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which is set to be released on March 10. In the video, Alia is seen singing Tamma Tamma Again, while Ranveer is cutely grooving to it.

The Udta Punjab actress shared the clip on social media with a caption saying: "GULLY GULLY mein TAMMA TAMMA @RanveerOfficial @Varun_dvn @karanjohar @Its_Badshah @ShashankKhaitan." Now, speculations rife that the look that Ranveer donned in the video is his Gully Boy look.

Watch the video here:

While this will be the first time we will see Alia and Ranveer in a movie, the duo has already worked together in a couple of advertisements for a travel brand. Set to go on floors in November, Gully Boy is said to be based on the lives of street rappers, with the Befikre actor playing a rapper himself.

On the other hand, fans are eagerly waiting for Alia and Varun Dhawan's Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the romantic-comedy will be Alia-Varun's third film together after Student of the Year and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.