Ranveer Singh and Aamir Khan are two perfectionists of Bollywood who have never disappointed us on the silver screen. Now, these two stars are coming together on-screen and we wonder what they have in their kitty for us.

According to India.com, Aamir and Ranveer will be seen sharing screen space in a commercial. It is reported to be an ad for a mobile phone brand.

The commercial will be aired in a series format and will be shot after Aamir wraps up Thugs of Hindostan shoot. The ad promises to be the quirkiest commercial till date.

Both the actors are currently busy with their respective movies. Aamir will be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif in Thugs of Hindostan.

His last movie, Dangal, became a blockbuster hit and now, the superstar is set for another one. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Yash Raj Films, the movie is set to hit the screens during Diwali this year.

Thugs of Hindostan is set during the pre-Independence era which is going to showcase the lives of the notorious thugs who used to torture and murder travelers for their valuables.

On the other hand, Ranveer is busy with Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy that also stars Alia Bhatt. Set in Mumbai, the film tells the story of the city's street rappers, inspired by the lives of popular rap artists Naezy and Divine.

Alia will be playing a rapper in the movie along with Ranveer. Talking about the movie, he had told Bollywood Life, "I am extremely passionate about the desi hip-hop scene. Gully Boy is so dear to me, it is a film tailor-made for me, I am getting to rap in the film. I see immense potential in this music scene."

Both the actors are set to begin the shooting of the commercial soon. We just hope none of them back out of the project.