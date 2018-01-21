Karan Johar appeared as the first guest at BFFs with Vogue along with Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. The filmmaker was at his candid best and made some very interesting statements at the chat show.

From being rejected by many actors, to doing anything for money, Karan revealed it all at BFFs with Vogue, of course in his own witty manner.

The show host Neha Dhupia fired some difficult questions to the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director. However, Karan did not disappoint his fans as he answered it all with great enthusiasm and humour. He even took some funny jibes at Shweta.

Here is a compilation of some of the most interesting statements made by Karan at the show, according to BuzzFeed.

1) "Money, I would do anything for. I have done Indian television, I have danced on reality shows. For money, I would go to the opening of an envelope."

2) She (Shweta) is obsessed with her kids' lives. She needs to get out of there. She is the world's biggest stalker. She is Jagga Jasoos on the internet. And then she will discuss all of them, not just Navya, Aryan, Suhana, Ananya.

3) "I want you (Neha Dhupia) to stop wearing bed linen, and I want you to start wearing fabric that fits. Because you are not as large as you think you are in your head."

4) "I have tried to cast Shahid Kapoor a couple of times and he has said no. Arjun Kapoor has said no to me. Ranveer Singh has said no to two movies. Contrary to what people think, I have been rejected a few times."

Viewers can watch the show BFFs with Vogue on Colors Infinity on every Saturday at 8 pm.