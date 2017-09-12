Ever since Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone started shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati, they have been avoiding paparazzis. They also take that extra caution to avoid getting snapped together. And no interaction with media for the sake of their on-screen characters.

However, on rare occasions they made appearances together. The recently held Ganesh Chaturthi festival at Mukesh Ambani's residence saw them arriving together. Later, a video surfaced where the actors were seen indulging in some publid display of affection, unaware of the fact that they were being captured on camera.

After kissing picture, video of Ranveer-Deepika cuddling during dinner date goes viral [Watch]

And now, the buzz is that Ranveer and Deepika are holidaying in London.

Ranveer was recently spotted at London airport, after which a few photos and videos of the actor surfaced. The actor was seen enjoying at a wedding. Besides Ranveer, the wedding ceremony was attended by many Bollywood celebrities.

Later, Karan Johar also shared a photo with Ranveer and Hrithik Roshan and captioned it as "London fun!", thereby confirming that the Padmavati actor was indeed in London.

However, it has now been revealed that Deepika too is in London, probably for a secret holiday with her beau. The actress was spotted by a fan, who posted a picture on social media.

Meanwhile, Padmavati, the shooting of which is going on in full swing, has been postponed to February 2018. The period drama, also starring Shahid Kapoor, was earlier scheduled to release on November 2017.

This is Ranveer and Deepika's third film together after the blockbusters – Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani.