MTV Roadies fame Rannvijay Singha and Margarita with a Straw actress Sayani Gupta will be teaming up together for a new digital show titled 'Kaushiki'. This is the first time that the popular VJ-turned-actor and Sayani will be sharing the screen together in a show.

The show, which boasts of a stellar cast is a 13 episode gripping thriller about how things go horribly wrong between a group of friends, and how their relationship is tested thereafter.

Not a stranger to the digital space, the Roadies veteran will be adding a layer of mystery and excitement by portraying the role of a tough cop on the show.

Known for her strong performances in movies such as Jolly LLB 2, Jagaa Jasoos, Margarita with a Straw etc, Sayani has proved to be one of the most talented fresh faces in recent times. Slated to launch in 2018, the show will witness versatile actress Sayani Gupta in avatars never seen before.

Kaushiki will be her second show in the digital space. With the shoot already in full swing, Kaushiki is set to give life to one of the most ambitious projects of Viu.