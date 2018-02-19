Bollywood hunk Varun Dhawan is back with his Dulhania team – Shashank Khaitan and Karan Johar – for a movie. Interestingly, this time, it will not be a romantic flick, but a war movie titled Rannbhoomi.

Varun is collaborating with Dharma Productions once again and it will be his third flick with director Shashank after Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Confirming the news, Varun, Shashank and KJo made the announcement on social media.

Varun revealed in his tweets that it will be a war movie as he wrote: "#RANNBHOOMI. Diwali 2020. A warrior will rise.@karanjohar @ShashankKhaitan @DharmaMovies."

Talking about the collaboration, Varun told Hindustan Times: "Shashank is not only a close friend, he's also a filmmaker whom I have tremendous respect for. Our association has always been successful and magical, and we decided to take our alliance further and create a mammoth spectacle. Dharma is home for the both of us, and what better team than this to collaborate on a Diwali celebration? Rannbhoomi is an ambitious film with a beating heart."

After Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, now Varun will be seen in a warrior avatar. We hope the rom-com actor do justice to a war movie.

Talking about the flick, a source told the daily: "Rannbhoomi will be Karan's third collaboration with Varun and Shashank. The trio shares a great equation and their relationship now goes beyond just that of a mentor-protégée. Varun and Shashank get along really well and although Shashank is currently busy shooting for Dhadak, he has been talking about the new film with Varun."

"In fact, he wrote the script of the new film with the actor in mind, as he was sure he would only work with him. Varun, too agreed almost immediately after he heard the script, as he was absolutely impressed with it. But this time, the genre moves from romance to action-drama. It's not just an epic tale; it indulges in emotions and opulence equally, as it is at heart a love story. In essence, it is a revenge drama."