The league phase of the Ranji Trophy 2017-18 is completed and it is now time for the knockouts. Out of the 28 teams only eight remain as we head into the quarter-finals stage from December 7.

The sides were divided into four groups and top two from each pool made it to the last-eight phase. Holders Gujarat were the best team in the league as they finished on top of Group B with 34 points. Karnataka were the second best with 32 points in Group A.

A blockbuster Karnataka-Mumbai quarter-final is schedule in Nagpur. It will be shown Live on Star Sports. Reigning champions Gujarat will face Bengal in Jaipur.

Kerala created history by booking a quarter-final berth for the first time. They defeated Haryana by an innings and eight runs yesterday (November 28).

Coach Dav Whatmore said he was happy with Kerala's players. "Every match so far has been a quarterfinal, and I am happy that the boys coped with the tremendous pressure. Immaterial of whom we play next, we having to keep the momentum going," the Australian was quoted as saying in the media after the win.

Here are the teams which have qualified for quarter-finals

Ranji Trophy Standings

Group A: Karnataka (32 points), Delhi (27)

Group B: Gujarat (34), Kerala (31)

Group C: Madhya Pradesh (21), Mumbai (21)

Group D: Vidarbha (31), Bengal (23)

Quarter-final fixtures (All matches start from December 7-11)

1. Gujarat Vs Bengal – Jaipur

2. Delhi Vs MPCA – Vijaywada

3. Kerala Vs Vidarbha – Surat

4. Karnataka Vs Mumbai – Nagpur (Live telecast on Star Sports)

Semi-finals from December 17

FINAL from December 29