Himachal Pradesh batsman Prashant Chopra celebrated his 25th birthday in style as he entered record books with a triple century in Ranji Trophy.
Right-handed Prashant, who was 271 not out overnight, completed his triple hundred today (October 7), against Punjab at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala.
It was a superb effort by the youngster as he achieved the milestone in 318 balls.
On the opening day yesterday he scored 271 off 289 as Himachal plundered 459/2 on Friday.
According to statisticians, Prashant's 271 is the second most runs scored in a day, after Bhausaheb Nimablkar's 277 during his historic 443 not out.
Yesterday the opener hit 37 fours and one six and went on to register his highest first-class score. His previous best was 237. He is the first batsman from Himachal to score a triple hundred. Rajeev Nayyar's 271 was the previous best for Himachal.
Prashant is playing in his 35th first-class game. He has also featured in 44 List A (50 overs) contests and 23 T20s. He was part of the Indian team that won the ICC Under-19 World Cup in 2012.
300 runs in just 318 balls....that too against Punjab. Simply WOW.— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 7, 2017
Former India Test batsman Aakash Chopra took to the micro-blogging website Twitter to hail Prashant's knock.
He wrote, "300 runs in just 318 balls....that too against Punjab. Simply WOW. Prashant Chopra is finally here...and How!!!."