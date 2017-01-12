Gujarat resumed their first innings today on day 3 of the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy final as Chriag Gandhi (17, 59b, 1x4) and Rush Kalaria (27, 55b, 4x4) opened the proceedings. Chintan Gaja (11, 40b, 2x4), RP Singh (8, 10b, 1x4) and Hardik Patel (1, 4b) chipped in to ensure Gujarat a 100 run lead before Mumbai came out to bat in the second innings.

On the third day, Mumbai put in a much better bowling performance compared to the second day which saw them drop a few simple catches and give away too many runs. Shardul Thakur picked up the wickets of Chriag Gandhi and Hardik Patel, while Balwinder Sandhu claimed Rush Kalaria and RP Singh as they bundled out Gujarat for 328.

Mumbai got their second innings off to a flyer as Prithvi Shaw (44, 35b, 8x4) continued his good run with the bat. Akhil Herwadkar (16, 33b, 1x4) once again found it difficult to settle in as he fell to Chintan Gaja. Following the two openers' dismissal, Shreyas Iyer (82, 137b, 9x4, 2x6) and Suryakumar Yadav (45, 175b, 5x4) continued from where Prithvi Shaw left off, taking Mumbai to a 108 run lead with 7 wickets in hand at the the end of day 3.

Gujarat failed to replicate their bowling performance from day one. They only managed to pick up three wickets by the end of day 3. Chintan Gaja picked all three wickets including the prized wickets of in-form Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer. After Shreyas Iyer fell, Aditya Tare (13, 24b, 3x4) came in to hold down the fort as Mumbai ended up scoring 208 for 3 from 67 overs at the end of day 3.

Score: First innings: Gujarat: 328 all out in 104.3 overs

Second innings: Mumbai: 208/3 in 67 overs (228 in the first innings)

Mumbai lead by 108 runs with 7 wickets remaining in the second innings

Bowling: First Innings: Mumbai: Shardul Thakur 29.3-6-84-4, Balwinder Sandhu 24-2-63-3, Abhishek Nayar 30-7-101-3, Vijay Gohil 8-0-34-0, Vishal Dabholkar 9-3-21-0, Siddhesh Lad 4-0-18-0

Bowling: Second Innings: Gujarat: RP Singh 14-4-37-0, Rush Kalaria 13-5-36-0, Chintan Gaja 19-8-54-3, Bhargav Merai 5-3-6-0, Hardik Patel 14-0-66-0, Rujul Bhatt 2-0-9-0

Fall of wickets: First innings: Gujarat: 7-291 Gandhi (92.5 overs), 8-313 Kalaria (99.3 overs), 9-326 Singh (103.1 overs), 10-328 HP Patel (104.3 overs)

Fall of wickets: Second innings: Mumbai: 1-54 Herwadkar (9.2 overs), 2-66 Shaw (13.1 overs), 3-193 Iyer (59.2 overs)