Mumbai teenager Prithvi Shaw continues to make headlines. Today (November 1), the 17-year-old joined an elite company of batsmen that includes legends Sunil Gavaskar and Rahul Dravid.

Shaw struck his fourth first-class century on Wednesday and was trending on Twitter. This time it was against Odisha in the Ranji Trophy.

He is only the second Indian after Sachin Tendulkar to have this many tons or more before turning 18. Tendulkar had constructed seven three-figure marks before the age of 18 years.

The right-handed opener completed two centuries in back-to-back Ranji Trophy matches. In the last game against Tamil Nadu he made 123 (in first innings, five in second essay) and today, on the opening day of the four-day contest against Odisha in Bhubaneshwar, he scored 105 with 18 boundaries.

He has now got four centuries in five first-class matches so far. He will celebrate his 18th birthday next week, November 9.

With his third century in first four Ranji Trophy matches, Shaw has matched the feat of Rusi Modi, Gavaskar, Dravid, Amol Muzumdar and Aditya Shrivastava, according to statistican Arun Gopalakrishnan.

Shaw's run-scoring abilities were on display at a very young age. He still holds the record for the highest ever score by an Indian in minor cricket - 546, for Rizvi Springfield in a Harris Shield match in Mumbai. He achieved this aged 14, in the year 2013.

He scored a century on Ranji Trophy debut earlier this year, against Tamil Nadu. And hit a hundred on Duleep Trophy debut too, last month, for India Red against India Blue. He is the youngest debutant to score hundred in Duleep Trophy.

This kid Prithvi Shaw is in illustrious company..batsmen who've scored 3 hundreds in their first 4 #Ranji Trophy matches @amolmuzumdar11 pic.twitter.com/XWwHhWTmPw — Arun Gopalakrishnan (@statanalyst) November 1, 2017

In a one-day warm-up game against New Zealand earlier this month, he scored 66 for Board President's XI in Mumbai.

Shaw was part of the India Under-19 team coached by Dravid. Recently, he was not picked for Asia Cup U-19 tournament as the selectors felt he should play in Ranji Trophy.

In February, Dravid had said Shaw was "talented" but has a "long way to go".

"He (Shaw) is a talented player but he's got a long way to go. He has got lot to learn. None of them are finished products, all are learning along the way. He will get opportunities, he (is) going to have some ups and downs," Dravid had said.

After today's knock, Shaw came in for high praise from former cricketers and fans.

Prithvi Shaw has scored yet another ton...that too in quick time. Good to note that Mumbai’s batting factory is still working... ??? — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 1, 2017

Prithvi Shaw's centuries so far (4 in 5 first-class matches)

120 Vs Tamil Nadu (Ranji Trophy)

154 Vs India Blue (Duleep Trophy)

123 Vs Tamil Nadu (Ranji Trophy)

105 Vs Odisha (Ranji Trophy)