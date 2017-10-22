Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji's father Ram Mukerji passed away on Sunday, October 22 in Mumbai. The exact cause of death is yet to be known.

Sources reveal that Ram Mukerji died at 4 am. His body was taken to his residence, Janki Kutir at 10.30 am. His last rites will be held at Vile Parle Pawan Hans at 2 pm.

Ram Mukerji was a prominent director, producer, screenwriter and had contributed to Hindi and Bengali cinema with his works.

Ram Mukerji was one of the founders of Filmalaya Studios in Mumbai and is most known for his films Hum Hindustani (1960) and Leader (1964), starring Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala.

Ram Mukerji had also directed and produced Rani Mukerji's debut Bengali film Biyer Phool in 1996. He also produced Rani's Hindi film debut Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat in 1997. His son Raja Mukerji assisted him in a few films before making his acting debut with Bidhatar Khela (2007).

Ram Mukerji is survived by his wife Krishna Mukerji, who is a playback singer, daughter Rani, who is a known face in Bollywood and son Raja, who is a director, with their respective families.

May his soul rest in peace.