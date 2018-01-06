Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji share an amazing relationship on and off screen. The actress will be seen promoting her upcoming movie Hichki on Salman's Bigg Boss 11 on Saturday, January 6.

The episode has already been shot, and the duo reportedly had a lot of fun in the process. According to Mid-Day, Rani advised Salman to have a baby, and the reason will leave you in splits!

The Hichki actress wants to fix her daughter Adira's marriage to Salman's kid. A source told the tabloid: "Rani told Salman that he should avoid getting married, and simply become a father. She went on to add that Salman's kid could be a companion for her daughter Adira."

Salman's marriage has been a big question for his fans for a long time. Now, it seems even his friends have given up and want him to skip to the part of becoming a father.

Salman and Rani will surely entertain everyone in the Bigg Boss 11 episode. The actress will also be seen entering the house and will interact with the contestants.

Rani Mukerji is all set to make a comeback after a two-year sabbatical from movies with Siddharth P Malhotra's Hichki, which is produced by Yash Raj Films.

The recently-released trailer introduced us to a completely different side of Rani who after her hard-hitting role in Mardaani (2014) looks quite refreshing on-screen.

The trailer showed Rani as an aspiring teacher named Naina Mathur who suffers from Tourette's Syndrome — a nervous-system disorder that involves repetitive movements or unwanted sounds called tics.

The staff of an elite school suggest that this teacher find a job in another profession since they think she is not fit for this profession because of her neurological condition.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 11 is coming to an end on January 14. Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde, Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani are reportedly the final five finalists. According to Bigg Boss fans, Luv Tyagi will be evicted this weekend.