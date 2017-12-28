Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji is back on-screen with a beautiful and heart-touching movie, Hichki. Rani has never failed to impress us on the silver screen, but her sense of style has disappointed fans on many occasions.

Especially, Rani Mukerji's airport looks have become bad to worse. But this time, she nailed it.

The actress was recently clicked when she appeared to shoot an episode with Vogue BFFs on December 27. She came with her bestie Sabyasachi Mukherjee, a popular designer who has recently designed for Anushka Sharma wedding and reception ceremonies.

Rani wore a brick-colour off-shoulder top and teamed it with a pair of beige flare pants. Her entire look was courtesy of Tibi. She accessorized her outfit with a pair of tribal earrings and chic sunglasses.

What grabbed our attention was the pair of Manolo Blahnik. The brand has been designing shoes for 40 years and it is a favourite of Hollywood beauties like Sarah Jessica Parker, Beyonce, Rihanna and others.

The brand has a beautiful collection, but what Rani chose to wear was not so impressive. Well, this is not the first time that Rani made a fashion blunder. But what surprised us is the price of Manolo Blahnik pair.

This footwear cost approximately a whopping Rs 80,000. Can you believe it?

WHAAAAM! Look who shot for #VogueBFFs today ??

The super gorgeous #RaniMukerJi with the style-maestro @sabya_mukherjee ~ this is gonna be one hell of an episode! Can’t wait ?? ✨ pic.twitter.com/lpbmUwRk8x — YRF Talent (@yrftalent) December 27, 2017

It might not be a big amount for Rani, but at least, she could have chosen a better-looking pair of heels. Meanwhile, Rani is busy promoting her upcoming movie, Hichki.

The recently released trailer has touched our hearts. It shows Rani Mukerji, an aspiring teacher named Naina Mathur, suffering from Tourette's Syndrome, a nervous system disorder that causes repetitive movements or unwanted sounds called tics.