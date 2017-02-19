Director Vishal Bharadwaj will bring another beautiful love story to the silver screen soon. His directorial, Rangoon, features Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut in lead roles. The second trailer of the film was released on February 18 and has crossed one million views within 24 hours.

It looks like Bollywood will get its first blockbuster of 2017 in Rangoon. None of the films released this year have earned the distinction. Though Shah Rukh Khan's Raees did good business at the box office, it didn't turn out to be a blockbuster like Aamir Khan's Dangal.

Rangoon's trailers and songs look promising.The film is set against the backdrop of World War II when India's independence struggle came to a head. The promo hints at a love triangle involving Shahid, Kangana and Saif' s characters.

Kangana plays bold and beautiful Julia, an yesteryear actress, in the movie. While Saif, who plays a filmmaker, is in love with her, Julia's love interest is soldier Nawab Malik (played by Shahid). Rangoon is a story of love, war and deceit.

Watch second trailer of Rangoon here:

Rangoon's songs and trailers have reeled in a good number of views within few hours. In fact, the second trailer received more than one million views in 24 hours. Rangoon will be released on February 24.

Vishal Bharadwaj's previous films with Shahid have done well at the box office. Ergo, expectations are running high for Rangoon. With Aamir's Dangal setting the bar high for Bollywood films, it remains to be seen whether Rangoon will make good of its promise.