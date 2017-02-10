Vishal Bhardwaj directorial, Rangoon, is set to hit screens on February 24 and the team is busy promoting the movie. Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to shoot an amazing episode on Thursday.

Kangana looked gorgeous in her Rangoon look, in a nude colour saree, while Shahid was a man in black for the episode. Both the actors seemed to have a gala time on the comedy show. From playing with Kapil's dog to a toddler from the audience, Kangana and Shahid had a great time on the sets.

The Kapil Sharma Show's dadi and the teacher with a funny hair bun were seen entertaining the actors. Kangana and Shahid were also seen wearing headphones and performing a few funny actions. A few days ago, there were rumours of a tiff between the two actors. However, Shahid slammed the reports in a promotional event.

Rangoon also stars Saif Ali Khan alongside Kangana and Shahid. The trio also appeared on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 5 recently. The episode will be aired a week before the film's release, which is during Shahid's birthday. Earlier, reports suggested that the Udta Punjab actor will not join his Rangoon co-stars on Karan's couch, but the recent buzz is that he will be the special guest. Shahid has earlier appeared on the chat show with wife Mira Rajput.

Meanwhile, take a look at the photos of Kangana and Shahid on The Kapil Sharma Show here: