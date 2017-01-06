The trailer of Vishal Bharadwaj's Rangoon is finally out. After teasing the viewers with back-to-back posters, the makers released the trailer of the romantic drama, starring Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, on Friday, January 6.

Set in the backdrop of World War II when India was also fighting for its independence from the British rule, the promo depicts the stunning love triangle between the leads Shahid, Kangana and Saif.

Kangana plays Julia who is a popular film actress during 1944, while Saif is a filmmaker in love with her. Julia meets soldier Nawab Malik, played by Shahid, during her visit to Burma. What follows next is the story of love, war and deceit.

The film's visuals perfectly illustrate the bygone era. Kangana and Shahid's lip-lock is another highlight of the promo. Going by the three minute and twenty second video, it seems Rangoon will be one of finest movies of 2017. Also, all the three stars have performed exceptionally well.

Rangoon had been creating a huge buzz, mostly because of its star cast and the award-winning director Bharadwaj, who has delivered some stellar movies in the past.

Both Shahid and Saif have earlier worked in Bhardwaj movies. While the director's Omkara can be considered as Saif's career best performance, Shahid also proved his mettle as an actor in Bharadwaj's movies like Kaminey and Haider.