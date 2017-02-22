Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming movie Rangoon, starring Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, is all set to be released on February 24. Rangoon is a love triangle set in the backdrop of World War 2.

Rangoon is one of the most awaited flicks of this year and the film has been getting positive reviews from the celebrities after a special screening. Fans too are excited to watch the movie in theatres.

Kangana plays the character of a yesteryear actress, Shahid is seen as a soldier and Saif portrays the role of a film-maker. The trailer of the movie suggests that Kangana's character is in fact in love with Saif's character, but is later attracted to Shahid's character due to change in circumstances.

Here are the top 5 reasons to watch Rangoon this Friday:

1) This is the first time Kangana, Shahid and Saif have teamed up for a film. With such a brilliant star cast, Rangoon is likely to be a great experience.

2) After directing the master piece Haider, Vishal Bhardwaj is now back with Rangoon. With the kind of excellence that Haider had, expectations from Rangoon are even higher.

3) Rangoon has some steamy romance between Kangana and Shahid and the actress will also be seen in some bold love-making scenes in the movie.

4) Rangoon is reportedly based on the life of Mary Ann Evans aka Fearless Nadia. She was Bollywood's first original stunt woman and is best known for her role in the film Hunterwali.

5) The movie appears to be a wonderful mix of love, betrayal, romance, emotion and action. Rangoon apparently has all the elements of a commercial film, along with an amazing story and some stellar performances.