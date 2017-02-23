Vishal Bharadwaj's movie Rangoon, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan, releases in theatres on Friday, February 24. While viewers wait for the movie to hit the big screen, a special screening for Bollywood celebrities was held on Wednesday. The movie has received rave reviews from film industry.

Rangoon: Top 5 reasons to watch Shahid, Kangana and Saif's movie

Several celebrities including Randeep Hooda, director Aanand L Rai, trade analyst Taran Adarsh and lyricist Prasoon Joshi attended the screening and took to Twitter to talk about the film.

Director Rai, who has worked with Kangana in Tanu Weds Manu, took to Twitter to express his views on the film. "You can only describe #Rangoon with one word, Passion. Complex characters dealt in a very passionate way, #Vishalbhardwaj forte," he tweeted.

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan, whose husband Saif and ex-beau Shahid play key roles in the film, also attended a special screening of Rangoon and said that she hoped it to be one of best films of the year. "I am expecting it to be one of the films of the year because it is directed by one of my favourite directors Vishal Bhardwaj, who has also made Omkara. I think that people are also expecting that because Saif was so good in that film as 'Langra Tyagi', which is one of his iconic roles," Kareena had told ANI.

Rangoon is a love triangle and narrates the story of love, war and deceit. It is set in the backdrop of World War II when India was also fighting for its independence from the British rule. Kangana plays Julia who is a popular film actress during 1944, while Saif is a filmmaker in love with her. Shahid plays soldier Nawab Malik, who meets Julia during her visit to Burma.

Check Rangoon movie reviews by Bollywood celebrities: