Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut made headlines last year after she was reported to be the highest paid actress in Bollywood. She is said to have charged Rs 11 crore for Rangoon, but her performance in the movie has not justified her much-hyped salary.

Kangana plays an actress named Julia in Rangoon, which is set during World War II. The actress, who has delivered wonderful performances in Queen and Tanu Weds Manu Returns, failed to impress in Rangoon.

The diva's performance was nothing different from her previous movie. Though she has done a lot of action scenes and dance performances in Rangoon, her acting was not that impressive. However, her chemistry with Shahid Kapoor, who plays Nawab Malik, was mind-blowing.

There has been news of cold war between Shahid and Kangana since the promotions of the movie has begun. A few days ago, it has been reported that Shahid and Saif Ali Khan have refused to promote the film with Kangana as she was paid more than the actors.

While the male actors' performances are worth watching, Kangana couldn't match up to her Rs 11 crore salary. The two times National Award winner is the main character in the Vishal Bharadwaj film.

In the film, she plays a beautiful actress with no brains. But, when it comes to save her love, she turns to fearless Julia. The transformation looked very dramatic and didn't suit her in the movie. Now, the question remains whether her performance justify her much hyped salary. Watch the movie and tell us what you think in the comment box below.