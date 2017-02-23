Director Vishal Bhardwaj's Bollywood movie Rangoon starring Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut, is set to be released in theatres worldwide tomorrow. The film has got good response from the audience in the preview show.

Story/Plot:

Rangoon is a romantic war drama. Director Vishal Bhardwaj has written the story for the film in collaboration with Matthew Robbins and Sabrina Dhawan. Set during World War II, this period film deals with the life of Mary Ann Evans aka Fearless Nadia, Bollywood's first original stunt-woman, who is known for her fiery role in the movie Hunterwali.

Analysis:

The audience say Rangoon has a powerful subject and it narrates a captivating love story filled with conflict, deceit, politics and history. It is a content-driven movie replete with twists and turns. The riveting second half and nail-biting climax are the highlights of the film.

Performance:

Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut have played the lead roles in Rangoon and they have delivered brilliant performances. Richard McCabe and Satoru Kawaguchi have also done justice to their roles.

Technical:

Sajid Nadiadwala, Vishal Bhardwaj and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures have bankrolled Rangoon and they have spent a whopping amount on its production. The movie has superb production values and Vishal Bhardwaj's music, Pankaj Kumar's cinematography and Aalaap Majgavkar's editing and choreography of war scenes make the film a visually stunning experience, say the viewers.

We bring you the some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter and Facebook. Here is the live update of Rangoon movie review by audience:

Umair Sandhu‏@sandhumerry

Saw #Rangoon at UAE Censor Board Office ! Top Class Love Triangle with Terrific Performances by @shahidkapoor #KanganaRanaut #SaifAliKhan A Well Made film in all Respects. 3.5*/5* ! @shahidkapoor ROCKED !!

Aalim Hakim facebook/aalim.hk

Saw the preview of movie RANGOON last night...A beautiful film with superlative performances by Kangana, Saif & Shahid Kapoor...Shahid has outdone himself...Vishal Bhardwaj's beautiful execution has so much novelty that you fall in love with this vintage drama set in the backdrop of World War 2...Cinematography is stunning ...Kangana as usual is superb...A must watch for all ❤️

Shobha Sant‏@ShobhaIyerSant

Loved #NawabMalik @shahidkapoor #MissJulia #RusiBilimoria The key characters live on... #VishalBharadwaj #RangoonScreening Superb ease with which u carried #NawabMalik ❤ @shahidkapoor Must Watch everyone @RangoonTheFilm

Amul Vikas MohanVerified account‏@amul_mohan

#Rangoon has some of the most brilliant performances I've seen on the silver screen... bravo @shahidkapoor #KanganaRanaut and #SaifAliKhan

Prashant Singh‏@SinghhPrashant