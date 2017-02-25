Rangoon, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan, is the latest Bollywood movie to fall victim to piracy. Rumour has it that many illegal sites are offering free download and streaming of Rangoon.

Though reportedly of poor quality, hundreds of internet users may still go for the pirated version to save a trip to the theatre.

The pirated versions hurt the box office figures immensely. The makers take preemptive measures to stop the leaking of films online. Yet, most movies make their way to the internet within a day of the release.

Meanwhile, the hype surrounding the period drama and the star cast is pulling cine-goers, who prefer 70mm experience, to the theatres.

Rangoon is a triangle love story set against the backdrop of World War II when India's independence struggle was at its peak. Kangana plays Julia, a popular film actress during 1944, and Saif plays a wealthy filmmaker, who is madly in love with her. Shahid plays a soldier, Nawab Malik, who meets Julia during her visit to Burma. The film has received mixed reviews.