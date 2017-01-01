The makers of Rangoon have finally revealed the first look of the movie and the trailer release date has also been announced.

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Rangoon features Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan. Shahid shared the first-look poster of the film on Twitter and revealed that the trailer of Rangoon will be out on January 6.

The poster shows a battleground with soldiers and smoke around. The movie will be based on "love, war and deceit" as mentioned on the poster. Rangoon is a period movie set in the backdrop of World War 2. Shahid will be seen as a soldier, Kangana will play an actress and Saif will portray the role of a film-maker.

There is a lot of expectation from the movie as it has been directed by Vishal, who had won accolades for movies like Omkara, Haider, 7 Khoon Maaf and Kaminey, among others. Also, the star cast is interesting as this is the first time the three stars will be seen together onscreen.

The poster of the movie suggests that it will be a mix of action, romance and betrayal. After the interesting poster, fans are now eagerly waiting for the trailer that will be out on Friday. The movie is slated to be released on February 24. Check the poster here: