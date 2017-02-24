Vishal Bhardwaj's Rangoon, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan, released on Friday, February 24, and has received a mixed response from the audience. People are lauding the fine performances by the cast.

Saif has delivered a stupendous performance as Rusi Billimoria – a wealthy Parsi filmmaker – who leads a royal lifestyle and believes that British rule is the best for India's growth. Although he is suave and romantic, his actions are also rough and violent.

This is Saif's second outing with Bhardwaj, with whom he earlier worked in Omkara, an adaptation of Shakespeare's Othello. If you have watched Omkara – the brilliant masterpiece – you will surely agree that Saif had delivered his best performance in his then career span of 13 years. Although the actor didn't play the lead character, he had a prominent role and broke the impression of being an average actor. In Rangoon too, the charming Nawab of Pataudi leaves everyone in awe with his remarkable and hard-hitting acting chops.

Moreover, Saif has played his age in Rangoon and that aspect makes it more realistic, unlike his previous movies like Cocktail and Bullet Raja, where he played much younger roles.

His character in Rangoon has shades of grey and if you recall, Saif essayed a villainous role in Omkara as well. There's no doubt that the actor portrays the negative characters far better than any other roles.

Going by these factors, one can't deny the fact that Saif is a director's actor, and more specifically, it is Bhardwaj who can draw the best out of Saif and he does it again, this time, with Rangoon.