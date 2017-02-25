Vishal Bhardwaj's movie Rangoon, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan, has opened on a good note and made decent collection at the Indian box office on its first day. The film has become the fourth biggest opener of the year.

Despite being a holiday (Maha Shivaratri), Rangoon opened to a moderate occupancy (15 percent) at around 1,800 screens across the domestic market on Friday, February 24. Although the occupancy was low for the morning shows, the film's business improved towards the evening, thanks to the word of mouth publicity.

Made at a budget of approximately Rs 40 crore, Rangoon is said to be Bhardwaj's most expensive film till date. As per early estimates, the film has made a collection of Rs 5 crore at the Indian box office on its first day.

The period drama has become the fourth biggest opener of 2017 after Raees, which had collected Rs 20.42 crore on the opening day, Jolly LLB 2 (Rs 13.20 crore) and Kaabil (Rs10.43 crore). Rangoon has, however, beaten other big releases of the year– OK Jaanu and The Ghazi Attack, which did a business of Rs 4.08 crore and Rs 4.25 crore, respectively, on its first day.

Rangoon is a triangle love story set against the backdrop of World War II when India's independence struggle was at its peak. Kangana plays Julia, a popular film actress during 1944, and Saif plays a filmmaker, who is madly in love with her. Shahid plays a soldier, Nawab Malik, who meets Julia during her visit to Burma.