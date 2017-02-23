Vishal Bharadwaj is set to entertain the audience with yet another beautiful film Rangoon, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan. Slated to be released on February 24, Rangoon is expected to earn Rs 10 crore on its opening day at the box office.

The film has already created curiosity among people with its trailer and songs. The shows of Rangoon are expected to go from full to house full due to many reasons, both in single screens and multiplexes. From the star cast to the storyline, Vishal's movie has all the elements that make movies a success.

The director's previous film Haider also witnessed a successful run at the box office. Also, Kangana and Shahid have ruled the Indian market with their last few films. Hence, the opening day numbers of Rangoon can be predicted to be in the range of Rs 8 to 10 crore.

Saif's previous movie Phantom opened at Rs 8.46 crore, while Kangana's Tanu Weds Manu Returns' opening day collection was Rs 8.75 crore. Shahid's Udta Punjab earned Rs 10.05 crore on the first day. Thus, Rangoon is also expected to open on a decent note.

Also, the film is expected to do well as there are no big releases along with it. The makers are releasing the movie at a perfect time as there will be no big banner movies till March 10 (Badrinath Ki Dulhania). The last week's releases The Ghazi Attack, Running Shaadi and Irada, will not pose any threat to Vishal's film.

Rangoon might cross Rs 100 crore mark soon as well. The movie is a love triangle involving Shahid, Kangana and Saif's characters and it is set against the backdrop of World War II. Kangana plays bold and beautiful actress Julia, while Saif plays a filmmaker, who is in love with her, but Julia's love interest is soldier Nawab Malik (played by Shahid).