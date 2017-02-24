Bollywood movie Rangoon, starring Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut, has got poor response at the box office on the first day and its opening day collection is likely to be average.

Rangoon is one of the most-hyped and highly awaited Bollywood movies of 2017. The story, which is based on life of Mary Ann Evans aka Fearless Nadia, had created lot of curiosity about this romantic war drama. Adding to this, the superstars' presence had multiplied the viewers' expectations. The promos further added to the hype of the movie.

The Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut was a solo release and none of last week releases were there to pose competition. The movie was expected to start with a bang at the box office. But the hype and promotion could not translate into huge advance booking for Rangoon, which actually registered very poor numbers in advance booking.

Rangoon has opened to lukewarm response at the ticket counters across the domestic market in the morning shows. The film registered an average of 10-15 percent occupancy in the cinema halls around the country. The movie has garnered mixed response from the critics and audience, which is expected to boost its collection in the afternoon and evening shows. It will have to improve dramatically to leave some impact.

As per early trends, Rangoon is likely to collect around Rs 6 crore at the domestic box office on the first day. The Vishal Bhardwaj-directed movie is set to become the fourth biggest Bollywood opener of 2017, after Raees (Rs 20.42 crore), Jolly LLB 2 (Rs 13.20 crore), and Kaabil (Rs 10.43 crore).