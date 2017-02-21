Director Vishal Bharadwaj is coming up with a star-studded movie, Rangoon, which features Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut in the lead. The film's advance booking has begun and it has opened on a decent note at single screens.

It is the first day of pre-booking and people are not aware of it yet, due to which the booking pace has not picked up. According to Book My Show, there are three single screens in Mumbai, Pune and National Capital Region-NCR (Delhi) that have started the advance booking service. While only one theatre has opened the service in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata, the counter for advance booking in Chennai has not started yet. The movie's pre-booking has not begun at the multiplexes either.

Rangoon is, however, expected to see a good run at the box office. The movie's songs and trailers have reeled in a good number of views within a few hours. Will it be the first blockbuster of 2017?

Vishal Bhardwaj's previous films have won millions of hearts and his upcoming release too has many reasons to see a wonderful run at the box office. From the amazing star cast to the intense storyline, Rangoon is expected to impress the audience immensely.

Set against the backdrop of World War II, the movie is a love triangle involving Shahid, Kangana and Saif's characters. Kangana plays bold and beautiful Julia, an yesteryear actress, in the movie. While Saif, who plays a filmmaker, is in love with her, Julia's love interest is soldier Nawab Malik (played by Shahid). Rangoon is a story of love, war and deceit.