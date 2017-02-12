Director Nikhil Advani has reportedly roped in Rangoon actor Saif Ali Khan for his next film Baazaar. The director's previous two films, Katti Batti and Hero, had failed to impress the audience.

Earlier, it was being said that Hrithik Roshan and Akshay Kumar were considered for Nikhil's two-hero movie. But both the actors backed out following which Saif or Sanjay Dutt were being considered for the role.

According to Deccan Chronicle, the latest update is that the film will be hitting the floors soon and that Nikhil has picked Saif for the lead role. "While Sanjay Dutt was initially considered for the role, Nikkhil ended up roping Saif Ali Khan in to play the leading man," a source told the daily.

"The film will also mark the debut of Rohan Mehra, son of yesteryear's actor, the late Vinod Mehra and is expected to start shooting mid-2017," the source added. The director is currently busy with his next production venture Lucknow Central which features Farhan Akhtar and Diana Penty.

On the other hand, Saif is currently busy with his newborn son Taimur Ali Khan and the promotion of Rangoon. Slated to be released on February 24, Rangoon is promoted by Saif along with his co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut on Koffee With Karan 5.

Earlier, it was reported that Shahid will not join them as he has already appeared on the chat show with wife Mira Rajput. But now the recent buzz is that he is the special guest. The two, however, were expected to be awkward in each other's company as they share a past. Kareena Kapoor Khan, the current wife of Saif Ali Khan, is the ex girlfriend of Shahid.