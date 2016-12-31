Besides the cracking English Premier League football in action on the New Year's eve 2016, the biggest game in Scottish football is also taking place on Saturday. The Old Firm derby is renewed as Celtic and Rangers clash once again at the Scottish Premiership.

The match takes place at the Ibrox Stadium, home to Rangers FC, but let it be known, complete advantage stays with Brendan Rodgers' Celtic, who have not lost a single match from their previous 19 league games this season.

Actually, they drew one game while the other 18 were victories. The draw happened on September 18 this year against Inverness CT.

Another important fact is that Celtic have defeated their arch-rivals, Rangers, on two occasions already this season — 5-1 at the Scottish Premiership on September 10, and 1-0 at the Scottish League Cup on October 23.

With the form that the Celts are in, it seems impossible for Rangers to overcome their opponents. However, in football, never say never! Rangers FC are unbeaten at home for the last 15 months and that makes a ridiculous stat.

"They're protecting an unbeaten run at home and their supporters will expect them to win. That all points to pressure," Brendan Rodgers was quoted as saying by the BBC ahead of the match. "I expect a very tough game. It'll be a really intense game and a great battle, I'm sure."

For Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday, the winning consistency remains the key. "We have not lost a league game at home since the gaffer came here, so we need to keep that going on Saturday and get the win," he said. "We must impose our style of play. I don't think we have really done ourselves justice over the last two games against Celtic.

"This game is one we all look forward to, it is a massive fixture. It is the biggest fixture in Scottish football and it is my fourth one to be a part of and every one you look forward to. Celtic obviously have quite a healthy lead at the top of the table, so it is important we put on a good show and try and chip away at that lead."

Points table 2016/17 Scottish Premiership

1. Celtic - 55 points from 19 games.

2. Rangers - 39 points from 20 games.

Schedule

The Old Firm Derby is set for a 12:15 pm GMT (5:45 pm IST) start on December 31.

Where to watch live

India: No telecast.

UK: TV - Sky Sports 1/HD, Sky Sports 5/HD, Now TV. Live stream - Sky Go.

Live streaming (subscription based): Celtic TV, Rangers TV.

Live score: Rangers FC twitter, Celtic FC twitter.