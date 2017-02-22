British SUV-maker Land Rover's Range Rover family will get its fourth member, the Velar, on March 1. The Tata Motors-owned marquee has teased an image of the upcoming SUV, which will be positioned between the Evoque and the Range Rover Sport in the Range Rover family.

"We call the Velar the avant-garde Range Rover. It brings a new dimension of glamour, modernity and elegance to the brand. The Range Rover Velar changes everything," said Gerry McGovern, Land Rover chief design officer, while explaining Land Rover's position as the world's leading SUV brand.

The name of the new SUV Velar is derived from the original Range Rover prototypes of 1969 when luxury SUV landscape was in a nascent stage. It will be pronounced as vel-ar and the Latin word velare means to veil or cover.

The picture shows just the rear of the SUV taken in a top angle shot. The image indicates Velar will have one of the radical-looking rears and rakish rear-end, spot on for coupe SUVs. The company has remained tight-lipped on the rest of the details on the Velar.

Multiple reports indicate that the Velar will be built in ultra-modern aluminium body and at the assembly plant in Solihull. The use of aluminium means it could weigh as little as 1,800kg. Internally called Evoque XL, Velar is expected to share most of the underpinnings with Jaguar F-Pace, including IQ platform. The SUV-coupe will feature short overhangs and good ground clearance complementing the off-road DNA of the Land Rover brand.

The powertrain options for Velar is expected to include a range of four-cylinder and six-cylinder engines, both diesel and petrol under the JLR's Ingenium belt. Land Rover may also consider a fully electric powertrain developed for Jaguar I-Pace SUV or a hybrid powertrain for the Velar.

Range Rover Velar will go up against Porsche Macan, BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe.